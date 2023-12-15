Nicki Minaj Brings Out Kai Cenat And Fanum At Concert

Nicki Minaj brought out Kai Cenat as well as AMP member Fanum at her recent concert. The move came a few days after Minaj joined Cenat for a wild livestream on his channel. Minaj was loving the chaotic vibes and wealth of attention. At one point, Minaj sent chat wild by furiously twerking at the camera. Minaj is coming off the success of her new album, Pink Friday 2. The project, her first in five years, is expected to shoot to the top of the Billboard Album Chart this week.

Furthermore, the pair broke Cenat's single-stream viewership record. According to Stream Charts, the stream peaked at 348,593 viewers. Cenat typically averages around 34K for a regular stream. His previous record was just over 306,000 viewers. Did you catch the stream? What did you think? Who do you want to see Cenat stream with next? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Disses Elliott Wilson For Kai Cenat Criticism, 50 Cent Chimes In

Nicki Minaj Trolls Kai Cenat About His Height

Elsewhere on the stream, Minaj got some playful jabs in. At one point, she told the popular content creator that he was shorter than she expected. Of course, in classic Kai fashion, Cenat over-reacted his heart out, pushing his chair away from Nicki and acting mortally offended. Nicki is 5"2 while Cenat is reportedly 5"9. In the past, Cenat's stream antics have included wearing height boosters. Furthermore, his larger-than-life personality likely add a few metaphorical inches.

However, things got weird after Minaj left. One of the streamer's friends took a moment to smell the chair that Minaj had been sitting on. While Cenat and his crew found it hilarious, most commenters online thought it was weird and childish. "N-ggas is weird, I swear they been doing this since middle school," one person summarized on Instagram. Increasingly so, especially as his stock continues to rise, many people are beginning to tire with Cenat's immature antics, especially when he is considered a role model by so many young people.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Accuses Billboard Of Threatening To Take Away Pink Friday 2 Sales

[via]