Nicki Minaj & Kai Cenat Stream Breaks His Viewership Record

The recent joint stream between Kai Cenat and Nicki Minaj has set a new record for concurrent viewers for Cenat's channel. Viewership of the stream peaked at 355.3K according to screenshots of the stream. This is reportedly a new record for Cenat. However, data from Stream Charts disputes the figure, stating that the peak was 348,593. Cenat typically averages around 34K for a regular stream. His previous record was just over 306,000 viewers.

The stream with Minaj was a wild time. Minaj was loving the chaotic vibes and wealth of attention. At one point, Minaj sent chat wild by furiously twerking at the camera. Minaj is coming off the success of her new album, Pink Friday 2. The project, her first in five years, is expected to shoot to the top of the Billboard Album Chart this week. Did you catch the stream? What did you think? Who do you want to see Cenat stream with next? Let us know in the comments below.

Kai Cenat Trolls Rubi Rose

Elsewhere, Cenat continued his charade of pretending that he had bought Rubi Rose a genuine Birkin bag. The streamer called up the rapper and influencer to show her the bag while he was live. Rose appeared skeptical, saying she knew it was from Temu. However, Cenat insisted it was real and appeared to get Rose to believe him. Despite this, Cenat laughed giddily and slapped his desk multiple times after ending the call, confirming the bag was indeed a fake.

The ruse was put in motion a few weeks ago when Cenat hit up Rose, Corinna Kopf, and Pokimane with the offer to buy them all Birkin bags. However, while talking to the three women, he was simultaneously showing his stream chat his screen, which was on the dropshipping website Temu. It's unclear if the three women are in on the joke or are victims of Cenat's prank.

