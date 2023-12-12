Offset Explains Dropping Out Of Kai Cenat Stream From Prison

Offset recently explained his decision to bail on Kai Cenat's "7 Days In," in which the streamer recorded from inside a jail for a full week. Speaking with The Morning Hustle, the Migos rapper said that he wasn't offended by Cenat's negative review of Set It Off. Instead, Offset said he felt uncomfortable making prison into "a game."

As for the rumors he was offended by Cenat's Set It Off response, Offset said: “Not really ’cause at the end of the day he’s giving his honest opinion. He liked the first eight songs. At the end of the day, that’s my homie.” He further explained: “I didn’t do the jail thing because I really had to think about it. I really come from that. It’s really bros and homies struggling with that. It’s not really a game, it’s a serious thing. I understand content. I salute it, but I just couldn’t be a part of that content because if ya’ll remember, I come from jail.”

Read More: Offset Streams With Kai Cenat, Friend Held His Phone For Him The Whole Time

Offset Performs In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Offset of Migos performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Sprite during BET Experience at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

Offset continued, “I know how it feels. It ain’t the right feeling. I got real homies that can’t get out ever. So I didn’t want to make a mockery of them. My world and [Cenat’s] world are different.” Check out his full appearance on the show below.

Offset Discusses Bailing on Kai Cenat's Livestream

Offset's interview with The Morning Hustle comes after Cardi B recently confirmed that the two have broken up. "I've been single for a minute now," she said in a live stream clip posted by Pop Crave. "But, I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign." Be on the lookout for further updates on Offset on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cardi B Teases New Music During TikTok Concert: "2024 I'm Even Coming Harder"

[Via]