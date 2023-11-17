Kai Cenat’s New Tattoo Pays Homage To His New York Roots

Kai Cenat has unveiled a new full back tattoo that pays homage to his New York City origins. The piece includes to reference to his AMP content house, with "Any Means Possible" across his shoulder blades and the AMP logo on his lower back. However, the rest of the piece is all New York. The Statue of Liberty can be prominently seen, as can a New York subway car. Furthermore, there is a large street sign labeled The Bronx with a pair of Tims hanging from it.

Cenat's identity is firmly linked to his origins in New York. A New Yorker through and through, the streamer has a deep love for the city. However, the city hasn't always loved him back. Earlier this year, Cenat was arrested for causing a small riot in Union Square. The incident came about as a result of Cenat announcing an impromptu meetup and giveaway without clearing it with law enforcement or city officials.

Cenat Shocked To Learn Blueface Doesn't Like Him

However, it's not all been positive news for Cenat. Earlier this month, he was blindsided by the news that Blueface doesn't like him. Cenat was live on stream when he was sent a recent Jason Lee clip of Chrisean Rock saying that Blueface doesn't "f-ck with him". Safe to say, Cenat was stunned by the revelation. “Yoooo! Dude! Blueface! He said he don’t f-ck with me! What the f-ck? Why he say f-ck me for? What the f-ck? Damn, Blue, that’s tough. Damn my n-gga, damn bruh. That’s tough my n-gga," Cenat said aghast.

However, things didn't stop there. Cenat circled back around to the topic after he caught himself singing Rock's single, "Vibe". “Why Blueface say f-ck me for? Nah, Blueface dead don’t f-ck with a young n-gga. But it’s like bruh, if you don’t f-ck with me, then you don’t f-ck with the mafia, bruh. And you don’t want to NOT f-ck with the mafia, ‘cause if the mafia don’t f-ck with you, then the mafia gon’ f-cking… It’s like you being somewhat trapped. If you don’t f-ck with the mafia, bruh, it’s over after that. No cap," Cenat said to his crew.

