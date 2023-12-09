Nicki Minaj Thanks J. Cole For "Pink Friday 2" Collab In Emotional Post

Nicki Minaj took to social media to publicly thank J. Cole for working with her on the Pink Friday 2 track, "Let Me Calm Down". "This man J. Cole had a 2 hour talk with me. 2. Two!!!! Didn’t realize I was sitting on a therapist couch but ummm😩2 days later I heard this verse & couldn’t stop crying," Minaj began her post. "In a world where we know EXACTLY how & WHEN to tear each other apart, there are still Kings & Queens who know how to put ppl back together. Patch them up. Heal them. Empower them. Understand them. Listen to them. Make them do the most beautiful thing a human being can do," she continued.

Furthermore, she also highlighted how the verse reminded her of the first time that her son smiled at her. "After having #papabear I couldn’t wait for the day he’d smile @ me. First smile? It was one day when I blew a kiss @ him. I said “papa mmuuuaahhhhh!!!!” then? Time froze. Froze. He smiled? He smiled. At Me? Looking directly in my eyes? Yes. Me? Held back the tears & just kept doing a billion more times. I cried later," Minaj noted. Be sure to read her full post below.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Reveals The Origins Of Her New Lil Uzi Vert Collab

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Nicki Minaj Needed More Rollout For Pink Friday 2

Pink Friday 2 is already receiving high praise from across the industry. However, Charlamagne Tha God thought that the album didn't get enough hype before release. "I hate that this album didn't have a bigger rollout. We knew it was coming out but it's Nicki Minaj. Whoever she's signed to...Nicki needed and deserved a bigger rollout. She got records on this album. Why wouldn't a single come out? Why wouldn't a big video come out?" Charlemagne said on The Breakfast Club. Later in the conversation, he accused Nicki's label of not having enough of a plan for the release. He noted this was especially apparent when she had to move the release date due to ColleGrove 2.

Pink Friday 2 did have two singles preceding its release. However, both were released well before the album was either announced or its release date revealed. Furthermore, as Charlamagne said, the album is stacked with big-name features such as Drake, and Future. However, the only thing those tracks received before the album was controversy. Additionally, while the album was also preceded by the AI fan collaboration "Gag City", Charlamagne is right in arguing that Pink Friday 2 got a surprisingly muted release.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Calls On Joe Biden To Drop Out Of The 2024 Election

[via]