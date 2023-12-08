Nicki Minaj Reveals The Origins Of Her New Lil Uzi Vert Collab

Everybody is currently digesting Nicki Minaj's highly-anticipated new album Pink Friday 2 which dropped overnight. The project sports a bulky 22 tracks including numerous high-profile features. It also includes some singles dating all the way back to last year like "Super Freaky Girl," "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," and "Last Time I Saw You." Billboard celebrated the release of the album by ranking all 22 of its tracks and Nicki caught the list on Twitter.

At their number one spot, they put the Lil Uzi Vert collab "Everybody." The song is already catching on with fans like North West, who shared a video of herself dancing to it in a Barbie-themed outfit. Nicki made a response tweet of her own explaining the surprising origins that resulted in one of the album's best songs. "This is mad funny b/c that was the song I wrote in 5 mins one day for “Call Of Duty” Once I kept it for my album, I still didn’t even rlly know if it made sense on PF2. I didn’t wanna send it to Uzi b/c I thought he’d be over it. Instead he was like this hard af! Uzicito," her post reads. Check out her response and fan reactions to it.

Nicki Minaj Wrote "Everybody" In 5 Minutes

Pink Friday 2 is Nicki Minaj's first album in 5 years and she didn't hold anything back. Alongside the length of the project, it also features numerous high-profile appearances from other rappers. Drake, Future, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, and of course Lil Uzi Vert all appear on the project. The album doesn't sport any features from any of Nicki's major female contemporaries. But fans do think they've found points on the record where she takes shots at Megan Thee Stallion and Latto.

To celebrate the release of the album Nicki will be making an appearance on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" next week. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's explanation on the origins of her new Lil Uzi Vert collab "Everybody?" Let us know in the comment section below.

