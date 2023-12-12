Nicki Minaj Stuns In Black And Gold Fit Following "Pink Friday 2" Release

Nicki is taking a victory lap after her new album.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - December 11, 2023

Over the weekend, Nicki Minaj released her 5th studio album Pink Friday 2. The album was highly anticipated as it's been 5 full years since her last full-length project Queen dropped back in 2018. The project included three singles that preceded its release "Super Freaky Girl," "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," and "Last Time I Saw You." It also contained numerous high-profile features from rappers like Drake, Future, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

In the wake of the album's release, Nicki Minaj is unsurprisingly continuing to slay. New pictures and videos are making the rounds online of the rapper in a stunning black and gold look. The fit includes a sleek black top, glistening pants, and numerous flashy accessories. Fans quickly shared the pictures and videos around online praising Nicki for both how she dressed but also the natural beauty in her looks. Check out the video and accompanying pictures below.

Nicki Minaj's Gorgeous New Look

In the comments, fans react to Nicki's look. "She’s really the baddest female rapper! It’s no debate," one of the top comments excitedly declares. Other fans bring up the ongoing beef Nicki has with Jess following comments she made about the current state of women in rap. "I know Jess punching air. Her face card could never compare," and "Where Jess Hilarous Man face insidious oss at," two other comments read.

So far, one song in particular has felt like the breakout hit from Pink Friday 2. "Everybody" with Lil Uzi Vert is doing some of the most impressive streaming numbers of any song on the album while also going viral on TikTok. Fellow artists like Lizzo and Fivio Foreign have shared clips of themselves listening to the project. The very night the album dropped North West could already tell how good the song was and shared a video of herself dancing to it in a Barbie-themed outfit. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's newest look? Have you listened to Pink Friday 2 yet? Let us know in the comment section below.

