Joe Budden Shares A Teaser For New Nicki Minaj Interview

Nicki Minaj has been the center of attention for more than a week now. That's because the legendary rapper just released her 5th studio album Pink Friday 2. It's her first new album in 5 years and she didn't hold back. The 22-track album includes three singles that dropped beforehand and a number of high-profile features. Rappers like Drake, Lil Wayne, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, J. Cole, and more make appearances throughout the record.

Nicki has also done a pretty extensive press run for the project but her biggest interview yet may be forthcoming. Joe Budden posted a picture of the pair together with the simple caption "Soon..." The tease didn't come with an announcement of when fans will be able to watch the interview for themselves, but that didn't stop them from getting excited. Interviews with Nicki have become an even hotter commodity recently as she's continued to take fans behind the scenes with the creation of Pink Friday 2. Check out the interview tease below.

Joe Budden Announces Nicki Minaj Interview

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj got the good news on on how Pink Friday 2 impacted the Billboard charts. She made a splash on the Hot 100, debuting 14 of the album's 22 songs. Three of the tracks landed in the top 50, which is pretty impressive numbers given how much of the chart is dominated by Christmas music this time of year. Those numbers are in addition to the performance of the singles she released. "Last Time I Saw You" had a top 25 debut and "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" was inside the top 20. Lead single "Super Freaky Girl" had a commanding debut at the number 1 spot on the Hot 100 in its first week.

Where she was even more impressive was on the Billboard 200. Pink Friday 2 became Nicki Minaj's third #1 album and her first in over a decade. The album didn't just debut at number one though. It pushed some very impressive first week numbers selling well over 200k copies placing it among the top 10 highest first week sales total of the year. What do you think of Joe Budden teasing an upcoming interview with Nicki Minaj? Let us know in the comment section below.

