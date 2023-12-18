Nicki Minaj Lands 14 "Pink Friday 2" Songs On This Week's Hot 100

Despite the massive influx of Christmas music that occupies the Hot 100 this time of year, Nicki Minaj still managed an impressive showing on the chart. A week after releasing her highly anticipated new album Pink Friday 2 more than half of the album's 22 tracks made their debut on the Hot 100. It puts her among pretty impressive company with artists like Drake, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift who made similar album dumps earlier this year.

Leading the way is Nicki's collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert "Everybody." The song became the instant breakout hit of the bunch and had numerous celebrities sharing videos of themselves dancing to it on social media. The song made its debut at number 26 on the Hot 100, one of three songs that landed inside the top 50 on the chart. "Needle" which featured Drake continued the rapper's massive year on the Hot 100 landing at number 34. The hard-hitting "FTCU" also made an impressive debut at number 42.

Nicki Minaj Has 14 Songs On The Hot 100

Even before the album was released it had already made an impression on the Hot 100. The album's lead single "Super Freaky Girl" dropped last year and immediately shot up to the very top of the chart, debuting at number one in its first week. She also released the songs "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" and "Last Time I Saw You" which peaked at number 13 and 23 respectively.

Nicki Minaj had an even stronger debut on the Billboard 200. Pink Friday 2 debuted on the chart over the weekend at the very top spot. Not only did the album hit number one but it also sold well over 200k copies in its first week, placing it among some of the biggest debuts of the year. All five of Nicki's albums have debuted at either number one or number two dating back to 2010. Pink Friday 2 is Nicki's first number one album since Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded which originally dropped back in 2012. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's first week numbers on the Hot 100 following Pink Friday 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

