Nicki Minaj Scores Her First Ever Number One Hit On The Gospel Charts

Nicki Minaj has roared back into the public eye with the release of her 5th studio album Pink Friday 2 earlier this month. The project was her first new studio album in 5 years and came in on a massive wave of hype from her devoted fanbase. Nicki didn't hold anything back from the project including a trio of singles that had already reached chart success and a variety of high-profile features. Drake, J. Cole, Future, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and more appear on the project.

One of those features is from gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard. She appears on the track "Blessings" which pops up near the end of the album. The genre switch-up ultimately netted Nicki a brand new achievement on the charts. The song hit number one on this week's edition of the Hot Gospel Songs chart, the first time Nicki has topped this specific chart. The song marks Leonard's 5th time reaching the very top of Hot Gospel Songs chart. It's one of numerous charts that were rocked by the release of Pink Friday 2. Check out even more of Nicki's accomplishments below.

Nicki Minaj Tops Hot Gospel Chart

Pink Friday 2 also had an impressive impact on the Hot 100. 14 of the album's 22 tracks made an appearance on this week's chart. Three of the songs cracked the top 50. They were led by "Everybody" featuring Lil Uzi Vert which debuted inside the top 30. The number are particularly impressive given how much Christmas music dominates the Hot 100 this time of year. Christmas songs make up the majority of the Top 50 on this weeks chart.

Where the album made its most dominant impression was on the Billboard 200 where it stormed to a commanding first week debut. The album debuted at the number one spot after pushing more than 200k units in its first week. That total is enough to place it among the ten biggest first-week debuts of 2023. What do you think of Nicki Minaj scoring her first number-one hit on the Hot Gospel Songs chart with the release of Pink Friday 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

