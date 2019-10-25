gospel
- MusicKim Burrell Net Worth 2024: What Is The Gospel Icon Worth?Explore the harmonious blend of Kim Burrell's gospel artistry and her influential role in music and ministry.By Axl Banks
- MusicErica Campbell Net Worth 2023: What Is The Mary Mary Singer Worth?Trace Erica Campbell's journey from gospel music icon to media personality, amassing a substantial net worth.By Axl Banks
- MusicNicki Minaj Scores Her First Ever Number One Hit On The Gospel ChartsHer song "Blessings" hit the number-one spot. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKirk Franklin Net Worth 2023: What Is The Gospel Icon Worth?Gospel's modern torchbearer, Kirk Franklin, blending tradition with innovation in music—religious and mainstream.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Says Her First Word Was "Hallelujah," Shares New Gospel SongWhile it's infused with some hip-hop elements, the social media star has injected her music with her love of gospel, which goes way back.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureErica Campbell Believes Kanye Should Exhibit Faith All Week, Not Just SundaysThe Mary, Mary gospel icon clarified that it doesn't mean living in "perfection," but "it means your choices should be governed by what you believe."By Erika Marie
- MusicKirk Franklin Calls Kanye West "One Of The Greatest Artists Of All Time"The music icon praised West while explaining why there should never be a Mt. Rushmore of Gospel.By Erika Marie
- NewsKirk Franklin Discusses Kanye West And His Place On The Mount Rushmore Of GospelKirk Franklin took a second to give props to his "brother" in praise music, Kanye West, but also made it clear whose face is the only one that should be on the proverbial "Mount Rushmore of Gospel."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicKanye West Is Billboard's Top Gospel Artist Of 2020: ReportThe rapper's gospel albums and Sunday Service Choir have helped make him the leading force in gospel music this year.By Erika Marie
- AnticsKanye West Thanks & Shades Billboard Music Awards In Same BreathKanye West claims he wasn't invited to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, thanking and shading them in a single tweet.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Reveals Eminem & Dr. Dre Remix Of "Use This Gospel"Kanye West says that he has a remix of "Use This Gospel" with Eminem and Dr. Dre, revealing that it's his daughter North's favorite song.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Wants To Produce A Gospel Album For Destiny's ChildKanye West is trying to manifest a return album from Destiny's Child, hoping to produce a gospel record for Beyoncé & Co.By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesKeedron Bryant Drops Precocious Debut "I Just Wanna Live"The 13 year old singer's stunning vocals are on full display in this collection of feel good jams.By Dre D.
- MusicKanye West Announces Sunday Service & Yeezy Season 8 For Paris Fashion WeekYeezy season approaching. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJustin Bieber Does Impromptu Gospel Performance At Beverly Hills ChurchJustin Bieber sang his heart out in church. By Chantilly Post
- NumbersKanye West Proves Jesus Really Is King By Dominating The Gospel Songs ChartMove over, Kirk Franklin!By Keenan Higgins
- MusicKanye West’s Sunday Service Choir Grabs No. 2 Spot On Billboard With "Jesus Is Born"Kanye earns another W.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsKanye West & Sunday Service's "Jesus Is Born" Album Is HereKanye West kept true to his promise and dropped his second album of the year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Appears At Joel Osteen Lakewood Church: LiveStreamKanye is the houseBy Karlton Jahmal
- AnticsKanye West Says Newfound Faith In God Was Rewarded With $68M Tax RefundKanye West's "Jesus Is King" campaign continues.By Aron A.
- NewsKanye West's "Jesus Is King" Is Here Ft. Clipse, Ty Dolla $ign & MoreThe wait is over.By Aron A.