Snoop Dogg Announces New Gospel Album "Altar Call"

Snoop Dogg may not be too far removed from his reunion album Missionary with Dr. Dre, but he's ready to drop again. Per Billboard, the California rap mogul and entertainer announced a new solo album, but not just any hip-hop record. This one's going to have a gospel flair to it and it's going to be titled Altar Call. But because of the December release of Missionary, you may be thinking that this won't be dropping for quite a while. Wrong! It's actually going to be out in just over two weeks, April 27, to be exact.

Snoop Dogg dropped the news on his Instagram account with a short video. "April 27, I’m dropping a gospel album on Death Row Records. It’s called Altar Call. You heard it first. A gospel album, April 27. God is good. Won’t he do it?" We also have some details on the features. Jamie Foxx, Robert Glasper, Denaun Porter, Jazze Pha, Charlie Bereal, Jane Handcock, October London, are just several of them. There will be plenty of room for more too thanks to the 21-song tracklist.

When Did Snoop Dogg's Mother Pass Away?

This is also going to a special release for Snoop Dogg as he's decided to dedicate it to his late mother, Beverly Tate. She unfortunately passed away back in October 24, 2021. Tate was 70 and was in the hospital for three months up until that day. The cause of her death still remains undisclosed all these years later. If you didn't know, Snoop had a performance in Boston the same day that she died. However, he went ahead and did it anyway and explained why with a touching message to the crowd.