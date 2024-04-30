Snoop Dogg Smokes At His Mother’s Grave In Honor Of Her 73rd Birthday

Snoop Dogg's mother would've turned 73 this week.

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to his late mother on Instagram, Monday, sharing a photo of himself lighting up at her grave site. In the caption, he only added four emojis. They include a flower, a heart, prayer hands, and a dove. His mother, Beverly Tate, passed away back in October 2021 after being hospitalized months prior.

In response to the post, many fans shared their own stories of grieving while being supportive of the rapper. One user wrote: “Lost my oldest daughter this January the pain is unbearable. Just taking day by day. All of us going thru it will get thru it love you all.” Another commented: “My brother just passed away too and I'm devastated I feel your pain. We going to get by this with the grace of God. Love you Snoop.”

Snoop Dogg Smokes During "The High Road Tour"

AUSTIN, TX - AUGUST 21: Rapper Snoop Dogg performs onstage during 'The High Road Tour' at Austin360 Amphitheater on August 21, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

When Tate initially passed, Snoop was scheduled to take the stage at Big Night Live in Boston that same night. He went through with the performance and mourned his mother while doing so. “I wasn’t even gonna come out here and perform tonight ’cause my mother passed away earlier tonight, but in the spirit of the people of Boston, I wanted to come out here and represent for y’all because this is what my mama would have wanted me to do,” he said at the time. He also ended the set with “Stand By Me.” He remarked: “I needed this. I f*cking love y’all for getting my spirit right tonight. Peace, love and soul.”

Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To His Mother

Check out Snoop’s latest tribute to his mother on social media above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Snoop Dogg on HotNewHipHop.

