Snoop Dogg Introduces Latest Death Row Records Signee, Charlie Bereal

Snoop Dogg's latest signee is an interesting one.

Snoop Dogg became the owner of Death Row Records after acquiring the label in 2022. The label, which Dr. Dre, 2Pac, and Snoop himself called home in the early 1990s, was inactive for nearly twenty years. Former boss Suge Knight landed himself in legal troubles that ended with Knight and Death Row filing for bankruptcy in 2006. Now, with Snoop Dogg in charge, Death Row is once again trying to find a place in an ever-changing hip-hop and R&B space.

Snoop Dogg signed several artists, including Rhythm + Flow winner D Smoke and singer October London. London recently appeared on the Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge (NxWorries) track "FromHere" from their new album Why Lawd? The track also featured Snoop, who delivered a short outro. Snoop even signed Tha Dogg Pound, who released their first album on the label in nearly three decades. With a roster of up and comers and established veterans, Snoop added another veteran to the mix. R&B and gospel singer Charlie Bereal. Snoop took to Instagram to promote his new signee on Wednesday afternoon.

Snoop Dogg Signs Charlie Bereal To Death Row Records

Fans reacted in a generally positive way to Snoop Dogg's latest signee. Bereal's sound is similar to that of a 1970s R&B artist, which fans acknowledged. "We need this kind of music again," said one user. "Sounds a lot like The Stylistics," wrote another user. Others lamented the way that Death Row's sound changed, moving from mainly hip-hop to a roster of mostly R&B acts. "What happened to the real sound of Death Row?" asked one user.