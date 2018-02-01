new signee
- SongsRay Vaughn Builds "Sandcastles" With Ab-Soul On New SingleThe TDE duo came through with an energetic, boastful, and heavy new track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuavo Signs Bubbling Georgia Artist Yung Petro To Huncho RecordsYung Petro has been making big moves thanks to songs like “First Day Out Da Feds."By Alexander Cole
- MusicLogic's New Signee Sparks Alter-Ego SpeculationLogic announces his new signee, the masked and mysterious Doctor Destruction, prompting speculation that he's slyly plotting a comeback of his own. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGucci Mane Signs Ola Runt To 1017 RecordsGucci Mane signs Ola Runt to 1017 Eskimo.By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Has Taken A New Artist Under His Wing: Yung KayoMeet the latest YSL signee. By Noah C
- ReviewsReason "There You Have It" ReviewFocusing on both his own personal tragedies as well as those facing the Black community at large, Reason has delivered a body of work that entertains while also examining his vulnerabilities. By Richard Bryan
- MusicTop Dawg Announces Release Date For Reason's TDE Debut "There You Have It"Reason's TDE debut is dropping next week.By Aron A.
- MusicPusha T Signs Valee To G.O.O.D MusicValee is the newest member of G.O.O.D Music. By Aron A.