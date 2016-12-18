Richard Bryan
- ReviewsAction Bronson & The Alchemist's "Lamb Over Rice" (Review)Action Bronson and Alchemist have settled into a very comfortable rapport with each other and bring out the best in each other on "Lamb Over Rice." The tape is a short and stoned romp through lavish landscapes.By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsRapsody "Eve" ReviewRapsody further cements her claim in a long spiritual lineage of badass women.By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsMaxo Kream "Brandon Banks" ReviewOn "Brandon Banks," Maxo Kream explores his relationship with his father and further develops his storytelling ability. By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsCurren$y & Freddie Gibbs "Fetti" ReviewThe collaborative efforts of Curren$y, Freddie Gibbs, and The Alchemist make for a rap outing lined with healthy sparring and phenomenal beat selectionBy Richard Bryan
- ReviewsReason "There You Have It" ReviewFocusing on both his own personal tragedies as well as those facing the Black community at large, Reason has delivered a body of work that entertains while also examining his vulnerabilities. By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsBas "Milky Way" ReviewBas delivers "Milky Way" effortlessly. By Richard Bryan
- Original ContentThe Issue With "Bringing New York Back"New York hip-hop never went anywhere, really.By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsWiz Khalifa "Rolling Papers 2" ReviewAlthough there isn’t anything egregious about "Rolling Papers 2," it could have been improved with a more focused sense of direction.By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsSteez Day 2018: Joey Bada$$, Mick Jenkins & More Honor The Late Capital SteezThe legacy of Capital STEEZ was celebrated in the biggest "Steez Day" festival yet. By Richard Bryan
- Original ContentJ. Cole's Best "KOD" LyricsAlthough perhaps the whole album is worthy, here's a round-up of the best lyrics from J. Cole's "K.O.D."By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsBishop Nehru's "Elevators: Act I & II" ReviewBishop Nehru is quietly but steadily carving out his niche.By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsTech N9ne's "Planet" ReviewDelivering his 20th studio album and showing no signs of stopping, Tech N9ne's takes an introspective interstellar journey in which he distances himself from Earth in order to get a better look at it. By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsEarthGang "Royalty" ReviewDoctur Dot and Johnny Venus complete their trilogy with "Royalty," a well rounded piece of work that manages to be both grandiose and down-to-earth. By Richard Bryan
- Original ContentWhere Is Pusha T? Tracking His Movement’s Since "Darkest Before Dawn"What happened to that boy?? Following one of the busiest men in hip-hop since the release of his last album.By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsRetcH "Still Up" ReviewRetcH lets fans know that he's still winning despite the past year's setbacks on "Still Up."By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsChief Keef "Dedication" ReviewChief Keef returns to close the year out with Lil Wayne inspired, "Dedication."By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsBig K.R.I.T. "4EvaIsAMightyLongTime" ReviewBig K.R.I.T's new album is an entertaining, insightful, & spiritual journey. By Richard Bryan
- MusicRap Snacks Chat: The CEO Of Hip-Hop's Favorite Munchies Discusses BusinessINTERVIEW: We talk with the CEO of Rap Snacks, James Lindsay, about the return of the hip-hop munchies brand, working with artists, and advice for young black entrepreneurs. By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsSean Price's "Imperius Rex" (Review)"Imperius Rex" is a treat for Sean Price fans, or anyone who appreciates the art of lyricism. By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsVic Mensa's "The Autobiography" (Review)Vic's proper debut is full of potential, but refuses to settle on a cohesive musical direction.By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsMeek Mill's "Wins and Losses" (Review)Meek Mill attempts to re-align the narrative that's surrounded, and followed him, with his new album, "Wins and Losses."By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsLogic's "Everybody" (Review)Logic delivers a big sound "Everybody," but ultimately, is this album really for "Everybody"?By Richard Bryan
- ReviewsHodgy's "Fireplace: TheNotTheOtherSide" (Review)On his official debut, "Fireplace: TheNotTheOtherSide," Hodgy shows remarkable maturity while being more sonically creative than ever. By Richard Bryan