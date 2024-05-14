NxWorries Provides Soulful "FromHere" With Snoop Dogg & October London Ahead Of "Why Lawd?"

R&B/soul dynamic duo NxWorries is trending toward a welcomed return in the next few weeks with their album Why Lawd? It will be the collective's first full-length effort since their one and only album Yes Lawd! back in 2016. Fans adore that record to this day, and it is safe to say that they are excited for this new release. To bring hype to this June 7 tape, NxWorries has presumably one last single to share called "FromHere."

Knxwledge and Anderson .Paak dropped this track as an EP of sorts, by putting it together with the rest of the singles. The first of them was 2022's "Where I Go" with H.E.R., followed by "Daydreaming," and "86Sentra" from April. On "FromHere" producer Knxwledge brings an easy, breezy instrumental with light drums along with some subtle guitar. .Paak and October London trade stunning soulful vocal performances as they sing about loneliness and not having a woman to go back home to.

Listen To "FromHere" By NxWorries, Snoop Dogg, & October London

Snoop Dogg also appears on the track in the latter half to provide some narration about the worst things that can happen to a man in a failing relationship. So far, there has not been a single miss from this project yet and we still have 13 brand-new ones to get to. NxWorries revealed that there will be 19 songs in early April and some incredible features too boot. Some of them include Earl Sweatshirt, Charlie Wilson, Thundercat, so you know this album is bound for greatness.

Snoop Dogg also appears on the track in the latter half to provide some narration about the worst things that can happen to a man in a failing relationship. So far, there has not been a single miss from this project yet and we still have 13 brand-new ones to get to. NxWorries revealed that there will be 19 songs in early April and some incredible features too boot. Some of them include Earl Sweatshirt, Charlie Wilson, Thundercat, so you know this album is bound for greatness.

Quotable Lyrics:

When they turn the lights low in the club and it's just a silhouette

And I don't know why, (Why, why?) why I haven't left, oh

Everybody's got a little place (Place) that they own

But what about you and me? We could be a song (We could be a song)

How about we forget about it? Today's a new day

The club 'bout to shut down, girl—don't leave me this way, oh, where (Leave me this way, oh, where)

