NxWorries Returns To Tease New Album With "86Sentra"

NxWorries, the soulful, California hip-hop duo of rapper and singer Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge, is back! Yes, after nearly a full year of no new material, they have finally got something new for the always eager fanbase. Ever since their excellent first effort in 2016 with Yes Lawd!, the hype surrounding them grew to epic proportions. However, outside of a remix version to their debut, the multi-talents have not been pressuring themselves to release new music. But we can at least say that NxWorries has a new single out now called "86Sentra."

It is the shortest of the track that they have pushed out in the last year and a half. NxWorries' first return after Yes Lawd! was their collaboration with R&B balladeer H.E.R., "Where I Go," which dropped in 2022. Then, we would have to wait until May of 2023 to receive the gorgeous guitar-backed "Daydreaming." Both cuts bring us to this short offering "86Sentra."

Listen To "86Sentra" By NxWorries, Anderson .Paak, & Knxwledge

It brings chill vibes coming from both Anderson and Knxwledge on the rapping and production front. .Paak is bringing some great rhymes and slick flows that skate over the drum-heavy beat. The synths looming in the background add an ethereal quality to the cut. While this is a solid release, the even bigger news is that this track is officially a promotional single! NxWorries will be dropping a new album on June 7 called Why Lawd? according to Pitchfork.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "86Sentra," by NxWorries? Is this the best track the duo has put out in the last year and a half, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Do you think they will be dropping a new album this year? Who would you want to feature on the record?

