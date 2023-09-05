Anderson .Paak Teases The Return Of NxWorries: “It’s Almost Time”

Anderson .Paak had a legendary 2016. Not only did he release his breakthrough album Malibu which contained the hit song “Come Down” early in the year, but he had a whole second project up his sleeve. That album was called Yes Lawd! and was a collaboration between .Paak and producer Knxwledge. Since then, .Paak’s star has grown exponentially and he scored some major hit songs alongside Bruno Mars. Knxwledge has continued being one of the most prolific beatmakers in hip-hop and worked with plenty of notable artists along the way.

Now, the pair are close to returning with a follow-up album to their 2016 breakthrough. This didn’t come from nowhere, as the duo have released two new songs in the past two years. Last year, they treated fans to their first new song since 2016, “Where I Go” which featured H.E.R. The R&B slow jam sees H.E.R and Anderson .Paak harmonizing beautifully and telling stories of love and lust. Back in May of this year, they followed it up with another new song “Daydreaming.” But a new Instagram post has fans buzzing as new music could be on the way very soon. Check out the post in question below.

Anderson .Paak Promises NxWorries Return

New singles weren’t the only thing teasing that NxWorries could be back very soon. Back in May, Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge announced a joint summer tour together. They played 16 different shows from May to July including a handful of festivals. Both artists have stayed busy independently as well. Anderson .Paak teamed up with Jay Rock and Latto for a new song called “Too Fast (Pull Over) back in July.

Knxwledge hasn’t released much new music of his own since 2020 but he has continued an impressive streak of collaborations with other rappers. Blu, Quelle Chris, Action Bronson, Westside Gunn, and more have all made songs with his instrumentals in recent years. What do you think of Anderson .Paak’s promise that new NxWorries music is on the way soon? Are you excited for what they’re cooking up? Let us know in the comment section below.

