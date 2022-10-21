Earlier this month, Knxwledge and Anderson .Paak teased that they’ve been working on new music together again, causing buzz to begin stirring amongst fans who fell in love with the duo – operating under the moniker NxWorries – back in 2016 as they shared their Yes Lawd! project loaded with neo-soul rap tracks that brought some much-needed light to listeners.

For their latest drop-off, the two musical icons have connected with R&B songstress H.E.R. to share “Where I Go” earlier this week, along with a music video that was directed by .Paak himself.

Though the groovy, fun-loving music may feel you, the singers are actually trading verses about a toxic relationship, singing “You know that you my motherf*ckin’ cinnamon apple / Know that when it come to lovin’ you, I’m a natural / Know how much you hurt me, that’s in the past though / When I’m all alone, better not be with that ho, oh-oh-oh.”

Stream “Where I Go” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and look out for more new music updates coming your way all weekend long from HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know that you my motherf*ckin’ cinnamon apple

Know that when it come to lovin’ you, I’m a natural

Know how much you hurt me, that’s in the past though

When I’m all alone, better not be with that ho, oh-oh-oh

