Some collaborations result in career-defining pairings that last a long time, some don’t amount to much, but a select few team-ups have released incredible work only to never try again. Until this week, NxWorries was one of those duos. The collaboration between prolific and ethereal producer Knxwledge and drummer-singer-showman extraordinaire Anderson .Paak was incredibly beloved by each fanbase, and a post from Stones Throw Records hints that they’ll finally be answering clamors for a follow-up.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The L.A.-based indie label tweeted a picture of Knxwledge on his laptop with Andy smiling right next to him, with the caption “In the lab. #NxWorries.” Stones Throw had released their collab album, Yes Lawd!, back in 2016 and also dropped its remix album in 2017. But it’s been almost completely silent since then, with just one more official song from them titled “itkanbe[sonice]” on Knxwledge’s 2020 album, 1988.

AP & Knx at Stones Throw Studios. Photo by Jack McKain. — Stones Throw (@stonesthrow) October 14, 2022

Yes Lawd! had hits like “Suede,” “Lyk Dis,” and “Scared Money,” which became classics in Andy and Knxwledge’s catalog. It’s incredibly exciting to see what the two might cook up together, given Knxwledge’s extensive experience and the acclaim and exposure that .Paak has received in the last few years. His other big collab, An Evening With Silk Sonic alongside Bruno Mars, gave him four Grammys for their track “Leave The Door Open” and was loved by critics and fans alike, so much so that they didn’t submit the full album for Grammys consideration and it’s still seen as one of the best projects of 2021. Andy’s also had a streak of fire features this year, namely “Twin Flame” with KAYTRANADA and “The Vision” with Maxo Kream.

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop, because it seems that this incredibly special duo might finally be giving fans what we’ve been missing for years. Yes lawd!

