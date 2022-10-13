The brainchild of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak was poised to be a big winner at next year’s Grammy Awards. We’re in the thick of announcement season for The Recording Academy as they prepare for 2023’s coveted ceremony. An expected frontrunner was Silk Sonic, a duo consisting of Mars and Paak, after they released their highly-praised debut, An Evening With Silk Sonic.

The record stood out as it incorporated modern takes on retro R&B, disco and funk feels, and it even hosted a look from Bootsy Collins. Silk Sonic’s Las Vegas residency was a sold-out hit and fans were ready to see the singers walk across a Grammy stage with a secured win.

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

However, at the top of the morning (October 13), it was announced that Silk Sonic would not be submitting for Grammy consideration. Bruno Mars explained the group’s decision in a chat with Rolling Stone.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars said. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

“We’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” he continued. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony.”

Their “Leave the Door Open” single was a champion at last year’s Grammy Awards, taking home four wins. The album was released later in the year, making it eligible for the next round of nominations. There are expected to be some heavy hitters named as this has been a monumental season of releases from top-selling artists.

Revisit An Evening With Silk Sonic below.

[via]