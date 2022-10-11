2023 Grammy Awards
- RelationshipsBen Affleck Reveals What Jennifer Lopez Said During Viral Grammys MomentHe also addressed allegations that he was bored, angry, or drunk. Affleck called it a "husband-and-wife thing."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBen Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Were Aware Of Grammys Memes Circulating During Show, Seat Filler ClaimsA TikTok user seated next to the recently married couple on Sunday night spilled all the tea in a comedic video.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBeyoncé Shares Grammys BTS Video, Dances With Jay-Z & Poses With TrophiesThe Houston native swept at this year's ceremony, taking home awards for R&B Song, Dance Recording, Traditional R&B Performance, and Dance/Electronic Album.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBen Affleck Clowned For Looking Miserable At Grammys With Jennifer LopezThe recently married couple didn't walk the event's red carpet. Rather, J. Lo made her debut while presenting the ceremony's first award for Best Pop Vocal Album to Harry Styles.By Hayley Hynes
- TVAngela Simmons & Yo Gotti Step Out For Grammys Date NightThe rapper and his shoe designer boo have been spending plenty of time together over the past few months.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearGloRilla Meets Beyoncé, Her Dream Collaborator, At The GrammysQueen B posed for photos with dozens of her celebrity friends and fans last night.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture2023 Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Full List Of Winners InsideAfter last night's show, Beyoncé is officially the most-awarded artist in Grammy history.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Make Out In Steamy Display During Pre-Grammys Gala Red Carpet: VideoThe year's biggest weekend in music is upon us, and we're already seeing plenty of interesting surprises.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture2023 Grammy Awards Seating Chart Revealed: Pairings Include Lizzo & Adele Plus Cardi B & John LegendThis year's prestigious gift bag for the event is said to contain $60,000 worth of goods, including a gift card for liposuction treatments. By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture2023 Grammy Nominees: Beyoncé, Adele, & Kendrick Lamar Come Out On TopWho do you think got snubbed by the Grammys this year?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSilk Sonic "Sexually" Bows Out Of Submitting To Grammys For ConsiderationThey're frontrunners, but Bruno Mars explains why he and Anderson .Paak aren't adding their names to potential nominees.By Erika Marie
- MusicPusha T Reflects On Working With Kanye On "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"He called it "very trial and error" while also discussing rappers feeling like they "age out" of the game.By Erika Marie