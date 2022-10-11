And just like that, 2022 is quickly speeding toward its end and entertainers are already gearing up for award season. The 2023 rollout of trophy-bestowing ceremonies are upon us as the Grammys will soon engage in the first round of its voting process. As far as Rap is concerned, Hip Hop artists are vying for inclusion, and it has widely been speculated that Pusha T might earn himself a win next year.

In its Grammy Preview issue, Rolling Stone featured Pusha T and caught up with the DMV star about his life story. The rapper discussed It’s Almost Dry, his latest album that has had the industry talking since its release. “It tells the story of what I’ve been able to do in the rap game,” he said.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 22: Recording artist Pusha T performs onstage at night one of the 2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Hulu, at Staples Center on June 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Pusha continued: “The ability to bring worlds together, the ability to make an event of my music. The ability to give my fans the best possible, highest grade of rap music in its purest form.” He added, “I don’t want a lifetime-achievement award. If I’m not doing hip-hop at a high level, I won’t do it anymore. And it’s fine. But the fact that the music is coming out like it is — that’s my new marathon, to show how long I can keep going at this level.”

Another poignant message Push wants to deliver pertained to longevity in Hip Hop—partnered with relevancy. There have been several conversations regarding “old heads” being out of touch or out-sold by a new generation.

“We are trying to show that our era of music is the era that does not have to age out,” he added. “We can make this greatness forever. This never has to stop.”

Elsewhere, he touched on his time with G.O.O.D. Music, Kanye West’s imprint that has seen its fair share of controversies. Push described what it was like moving from working with the Neptunes to being thrust into West’s music-making process while tackling My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

“I had never worked like that before,” he said. “Very trial and error — try everything, exhaust all ideas. I think I said something great? He wants to say something greater. And greater might take another two hours, three hours, four hours. When I was writing ‘Runaway,’ I thought my first verse was great. It was my ninth one that was great.”

“Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, I love the old Kanye,’” Pusha stated about his sound. “Well, when you hear Pusha T, you hear the old Kanye.”

Check out a few stills from Pusha T’s Rolling Stone feature below.

