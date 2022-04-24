it's almost dry
Pusha T Celebrates "It's Almost Dry" Anniversary By Teasing New Music: According to Pusha T, he has "so much" on the way.
Pusha T Says He'd Be "Really Smoking" Rappers This Summer If He Wasn't On Tour: Pusha T sounds like he's itching to return to the booth.
Pusha T Delays European Tour...Again: Not again...
Pusha T & Metro Boomin Complain About Misinterpreted Lyrics: Pusha T and Metro Boomin both complained about lyrics being misinterpreted on Twitter.
Pusha T Reflects On Working With Kanye On "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy": He called it "very trial and error" while also discussing rappers feeling like they "age out" of the game.
Pusha T Is Working On A Solo Album: "An Extremely Special Project": He's excited about this one and gave a hint of his motivation behind the record.
Pusha T Says Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale" Is "Great Competition": Pusha T welcomes the competition in his campaign for Rap Album Of The Year.
Pusha T On Rap Album Of The Year: "I Want What's Mine": As the Rap Album Of The Year campaign continues, Pusha T shares his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," the Clipse reunion, and what classic album he'd compare "It's Almost Dry" to.
Tom Brady Declares Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry" As Album Of The Year: Pusha T's album is helping Brady get locked in for next season.
Pusha T Reflects On Pharrell's Influence On His Career: "You Taught Me Everything": Pusha T praised Pharrell for helping kickstart his music career while bringing the legendary producer on stage at a recent show in L.A.
Pusha T Says He Tried Getting Kendrick Lamar On "It's Almost Dry": Push reveals why he didn't get his "Nosetalgia" collaborator on his latest album.
Pusha T Explains Why He's Done With Drake Beef: "It Sounds So Old To Me": Pusha T explains why he didn't diss Drake on his new album, "It's Almost Dry."
Pusha T Earns 1st Top Album On Billboard 200 Chart With "It's Almost Dry": Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry" debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart.
Pusha T Downplays Eminem Beef Rumors: "Em Is Somebody That I Respect": Pusha T says he doesn't have any issue with Eminem.
Pusha T Says Dissing Drake On "It's Almost Dry" Would've "Washed" The Album: Pusha also give some insight into his J. Cole line on "Call My Bluff."
Pusha T Delivers Sinister Music Video For "Call My Bluff": Pusha T is a criminal mastermind in the visual for "Call My Bluff."
Pusha T "It's Almost Dry" Review: With Ye and Pharrell at the helm of production, Pusha T expands beyond his comfort zone without compromising his pen on "It's Almost Dry."
Pusha T Speaks On Kid Cudi & Kanye West Fall Out: "It's F*cked Up": Pusha T says he appreciates Kid Cudi for clearing "Rock N Roll" after Cudi's public dispute with Kanye West.
Pusha T Says People Taking Advantage Of Ye Is The "Most Unfair Shit [He's] Ever Seen": "I've never seen people take advantage of a situation like they do when it comes to clearing samples for this guy," Push shared.
Pusha T Says Diddy's Fingerprints Are All Over "It's Almost Dry": Pusha T gives Diddy his flowers for all of the game he's offered over the years.
Pusha T Explains Why He Didn't Work With Producer Madlib On "It's Almost Dry": Pusha felt a lot of pressure to top his "Daytona" album.
Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry" First Week Sales Projections: The 44-year-old rapper's album is expected to be #1 on the charts.
Pusha T Asserts His Dominance On "Just So You Remember" From "It's Almost Dry": BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, and Ye all played a role in the song's production.