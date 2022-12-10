Pusha T and Metro Boomin vented about their frustrations regarding misinterpreted lyrics online. Both artists have released new albums in 2022.

As for Push, the It’s Almost Dry rapper was responding to a “best albums of 2022” ranking. While he thanked the blog for the acknowledgment, he complained about them getting his lyrics wrong.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 02: GRAMMY-nominated Artist/Executive/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks at a panel discussion during The Recording Academy Washington DC Chapter’s Intersection of Music & Sports event at the Kennedy Center on March 02, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

“Appreciate the ranking…but so many incorrect lyric interpretations,” he wrote on Twitter. “We need to have a talk… understanding may push my ranking up.”

The writer had misinterpreted the lyrics to “Let the Smokers Shine the Coupes.”

As for Metro Boomin, he says that fans on TikTok have also been misunderstanding Takeoff’s lyric “No sleep, X out the Z’s” for “asap disease.” Takeoff appeared on Metro’s song, “Feel the Fiyaaaah,” which also featured A$AP Rocky.

“I spent hours typing out the lyrics to every song so that you all would have the right information and someone in an office somewhere STILL managed to upload the wrong shit smh wtf is a pink front bezel,” he tweeted on Thursday.

“The correct lyrics should be up for all songs now. My brother Take really rapped A-Z and said ‘No sleep, X out the Z’s’ not ‘asap disease,’” he wrote, before continuing, “They got kids out here making thousands of tik toks with the wrong lyrics.”

Pusha T released It’s Almost Dry back in April, when it debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. Similarly, Metro just shared his newest LP, Heroes vs. Villains, on December 2. The project is expected to challenge Taylor Swift’s Midnights to do the same.

