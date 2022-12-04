Metro Boomin just released one of the biggest event albums of the year in hip-hop, and there aren’t even 30 days left on the calendar. HEROES & VILLAINS is the follow-up to Metro’s last solo studio album, 2018’s NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES. After an impressive rollout and building up a lot of hype, the new album’s first week sales projections have arrived. It seems the St. Louis producer will make his largest commercial debut of his career so far, with 140-150K units sold.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: 21 Savage and Metro Boomin perform at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

HDD reported these projections, which will easily secure a top spot on the Billboard 200 Albums chart for Metro. Currently, there are a lot of songs off the album that are charting high. Two key examples are “Superhero” featuring Future and Chris Brown and “Creepin'” with The Weeknd and 21 Savage. Moreover, they are at No. 1 and No. 2 on Apple Music and Spotify’s U.S. charts, respectively. Also, fans hailed tracks like “Feel the Fiyaaaah” with A$AP Rocky and Takeoff as some of the best in Metro’s career.

Given the creative and buzzed-about rollout for HEROES & VILLAINS, its massive success is unsurprising. First of all, Metro Boomin has a reputation of respect and influence in the game that very few can approach. The way in which he revealed the tracklist, letting fans decode it for themselves, got fans even more hyped for his collaborations. Moreover, Young Thug, Gunna, Travis Scott, Young Nudy, Mustafa, Don Toliver, and John Legend are more exciting features on the album.

On top of natural hype and a strong social media presence, Metro dropped a high-budget short film to tease listeners. It featured Morgan Freeman (who returns to provide some narration for Metro), LaKeith Stanfield, and the star producer himself. Also, Young Thug and Gunna also appear as nonchalant news anchors in the Gibson Hazard-directed film. It’s like the Batman trap adventure that we never knew we needed. Needless to say, with snippets throughout the video as well, fans lost their minds.

While these are just projections for now, it’s no doubt that this new album will push crazy numbers. Still, Metro should feel proud regardless, as he’s gotten his flowers for a fantastic album to start wrapping up 2022. But what did you think about HEROES & VILLAINS? Let us know in the comments down below and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest Metro news.

