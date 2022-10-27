Heroes & villains
- NumbersMetro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" First Week Sales Are InThe first week sales numbers are in for Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains." ByAron A.5.0K Views
- ReviewsMetro Boomin "Heroes & Villains" Album ReviewMetro Boomin and his all-star cast make it clear that the hero is back to reinvigorate trap music in style.ByRobert Blair9.7K Views
- Pop CultureMetro Boomin's "HEROES & VILLAINS"'s First Week Sales Projections Are HereAfter an impressive rollout and so many insane tracks, it looks like Metro will have his biggest debut yet. ByGabriel Bras Nevares10.3K Views
- MusicMetro Boomin Reveals Why He Wasn't On Future's "I Never Liked You"Future appears on four songs on Metro Boomin's new album, "Heroes & Villains."ByAron A.10.5K Views
- Music VideosMetro Boomin Drops “Heroes & Villains” Short FilmMetro Boomin was joined by Morgan Freeman and more in his latest short film. ByLamar Banks4.8K Views
- MusicMetro Boomin Announces "Heroes & Villains" Short Film With Young Thug & GunnaMorgan Freeman, Lakeith Stanfield, Young Thug and Gunna star in Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" short film.ByAron A.2.7K Views
- MusicMetro Boomin Reveals "Heroes & Villains" Cover ArtMetro Boomin's new album drops next month. ByAron A.9.5K Views
- MusicMetro Boomin Teases Travis Scott & Future CollabMetro Boomin previewed a track from his upcoming album featuring Travis Scott, Future and more. ByLamar Banks7.3K Views
- MusicMetro Boomin Pushes Back Album Release Date, Denies Dodging CompetitionMetro Boomin pushed back the release date of "Heroes & Villains" to December. ByAron A.6.6K Views