It feel like it’s been a minute since we’ve heard Metro Boomin and Future together on wax. However, they finally reunited today with the release of Heroes & Villains. Future’s presence is strong on Metro’s latest project, appearing on upwards of four songs.

Unfortunately, the two didn’t connect on Future’s I NEVER LIKED YOU, which largely included production from ATL Jacob. While fans expressed disappointment, Metro explained that he and Future have built a strong rapport with one another. Because of this, he didn’t want to drop anything that didn’t live up to that standard.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 17: (L-R) Producer Metro Boomin and Rapper Future aka Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn attend the “YSL Beauty Hotel” event during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 on January 17, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Imagesfor YSL Beaute)

“Let me tell you why. [Future] actually finished most of the album at my studio in LA,” explained Metro Boomin to Ebro on Apple Music 1. “That’s my brother, but we’re working on some things. At first, we were going to put a couple of songs with me and him on the album, but we had took them off because I had talked to him.”

Metro said the success of “Mask Off” created a high standard for them. As a result, he explained that he didn’t want to drop a song with Future unless it was as strong.

“I was like, ‘Look, the last time anybody’s really heard a song from me and you was ‘Mask Off.’ So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint.’”

“Mask Off” led Future’s self-titled album and later became engrained in the COVID-19 pandemic. Future and the Freewishes Foundation donated 100K masks as part of the “Mask On” campaign.

Another collaborative project Metro’s working on is the So Icey Boyz tape with Southside. During his conversation with Ebro, he provided an update on when we might be able to expect that.

“That’s my twin. So Icey Boyz, that’s our production duo inspired by the whole Neptunes concept,” he said. “That’s one of those things. I got a lot of stuff lined up, like this Heroes & Villains, after the hiatus. I spilled the beans, but yeah, So Icey Boyz, that’s going to be incredible.”

