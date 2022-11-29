Metro Boomin is days away from releasing his sophomore album, and he’s pulling out all of the stops. The producer’s accompanying his forthcoming album Heroes & Villains with a short film starring Young Thug, Gunna, Morgan Freeman, and Lakeith Stanfield. The Gibson Hazard-directed effort drops at noon EST on Nov. 29th.

At this point, Metro hasn’t unveiled much information surrounding his upcoming project. However, it seems like we’ll get the first taste of what’s to come with the short film. However, Metro Boomin seemingly confirmed that we’ll be hearing a new banger from 21 Savage and Young Nudy, too. Travis Scott also confirmed his appearance on the project, as well.

The anticipation for Heroes & Villains is high. Metro Boomin shared small updates for his fans over the past few years since dropping his last studio album. Additionally, Morgan Freeman’s appearance in the upcoming short film will share similarities to his contributions to Metro and 21 Savage’s Savage Mode II. In fact, Heroes & Villains might have more of a cinematic feel to it compared to Metro’s previous efforts.

“Not able to do hidden features for technical reasons but hit play on the album and don’t look at your phone the whole time and it will feel like a real movie I promise,” he told a fan who asked him to hide the features on Heroes & Villains.

Metro’s album was initially expected to drop in November but was pushed back due to samples.

“I couldn’t get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week so I’m dropping on Dec 2nd now so I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece as intended,” he wrote on Twitter. “I promise it’s worth the wait!! P.S. I would NEVER move my album date because of anyone else,” he added in response to potentially competing with Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss.

Keep your eyes peeled for Metro Boomin’s upcoming Heroes & Villains short film. Let us know who you want to see featured on the project in the comments.