Metro Boomin is back with a new short film, in preparation for his sophomore solo effort Heroes & Villains. In the Gibson Hazard directed film, Morgan Freeman narrates the tale of the chaotic fictional Metropolis. Metro tapped some of his A-List friends to join the comic book like cast — including LaKeith Standfield, Gunna and Young Thug.

In the video, Metro also teases several new tracks from the album with 21 Savage, Future, Chris Brown and more. The video opens with Freeman’s monologue about Metro, the new hero in town. “For years, Metro Boomin has protected the city from the unrelenting threat of evil. “With the light of the Boomanati headquarters, once a beacon of hope, has gone dark. In Metro’s absence, villains rise from the shadows.”

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 31: Metro Boomin performs onstage during Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL at State Farm Arena on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL)

Plastered across the animated flags in the clip was the message “Free YSL.” Lakeith plays the film’s “new villain in town,” while Thugga and Gunna are co-anchors on “P News.” Morgan Freeman then appears as a guide, helping Metro find his way. “Heroism isn’t about earning accolades or even defeating villains, it’s choosing to risk everything for the people, expecting nothing in return — we all know the city loves its legends, but tonight they need a hero. Which one do you want to be?”

The special project also comes on the heels of the producer gridving the loss of his mother — who was murdered by her husband in June. As well as his frequent and longtime collatorator, Takeoff of the Migos. Days after Takeoff’s passing, Metro posted a photo of himself alongside the late star simply captioned, “Sh** don’t even feel real.”

Heroes & Villians is Metro Boomin’s follow-up project to his 2018 debut Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Check out Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains short film below. Stream the full album when it drops, Friday, December 2.