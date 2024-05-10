Pusha T Celebrates “It’s Almost Dry” Anniversary By Teasing New Music

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Pusha T attends the launch of Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams at the Tiffany &amp; Co. Landmark store on May 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

According to Pusha T, he has "so much" on the way.

Recently, Pusha T's fourth studio album It's Almost Dry turned two. The project, originally released in April of 2022, was the performer's first number one of his career. For obvious reasons, fans are looking back on the iconic project in honor of the anniversary. According to him, however, they're better off bracing themselves for what's to come.

Yesterday, the Clipse star took to Twitter/X to reply to a celebratory post, revealing that he has big things coming soon. “Why reminisce?" he asked. "So much more new [fire emoji] on the way…” While it remains unclear exactly what he has in store for listeners, they have some ideas of what he could be cooking up.

Pusha T Reveals There's "So Much More" New Music On The Way

He previously hinted at linking up with DJ Drama for his first-ever Gangsta Grillz mixtape, which was announced by Fake Shore Drive‘s Andrew Barber back in 2022. “I’m working on a special mixtape. To have the fun I want to have. What I’m trying to do is restore the feeling in every aspect of this subgenre of music. And just of this cloth, of this taste level," Pusha T said at the time. “I’m just trying to make people realize how viable this is. To show people that I can’t do what you do, but you definitely can’t do what I do. I have to show those differences. That’s the whole premise behind the mixtape.”

In an interview with Complex last month, he also revealed that there's a "100%" chance fans will hear new solo or Clipse music sometime this year. What do you think of Pusha T teasing new music on the second anniversary of his fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry? Are you looking forward to hearing what he's been working on? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

