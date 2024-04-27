Pusha T Reveals Why Artists Continue To Collaborate With Kanye West

Kanye West is someone who never shies away from airing his unfiltered opinions, which has evidently cost him quite a bit in recent years. Regardless, the Chicago MC has maintained a fiercely loyal fanbase and continues to take part in various high-profile collabs. Just last week, for example, he unveiled his remix of Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You track, "Like That," which originally featured Kendrick Lamar. His joint album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 1, is also jam-packed with notable names. Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, Quavo, and many more make appearances.

Of course, all of this arrived after Ye shared plans to go “Death con 3” on Jewish people. During a recent interview with Complex, Pusha T weighed in on why it is that other performers continue to work with the controversial figure. According to him, Ye's artistry simply can't be denied, nor can the level of exposure he's able to provide to his collaborators.

Read More: Kanye West Divulges On Falling Out With Pusha T

Pusha T Claims People Work With Ye For "Visibility," "Musicality" & "Genius-Level Production"

Rappers Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“I believe that there’s a level of visibility that comes along with being next to somebody like Ye,” he explained. “At the end of the day, it’s a level of musicality and genius-level production that comes along with being next to him. So you get a lot of things that I think artists are looking for these days in being next to him.”

“It’s all about the music for me and just making music at a certain level," Pusha T also added. "I’ve been in this game a long time, so it’s about a certain type of hip-hop that I want to make. And truthfully, Ye definitely knows what I like to make, and I only want to be a part of things that I want to do.” What do you think of Pusha T's take on artists continuing to work with Kanye West despite all of the controversy surrounding him? Does he have a point? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Metro Boomin Denies Pusha T's Involvement In Drake Beef

[Via]