Kanye West Divulges On Falling Out With Pusha T

Kanye West's recent interview with Justin LaBoy on his The Download podcast did a whole lot more than add another solider to the Drake coup d'état taking over hip-hop right now. Moreover, it also saw him open up about a lot of industry relationships, past claims and beefs, and what the future might hold. One particularly interesting part was when Ye reflected on his relationship with Pusha T, former G.O.O.D. Music president and frequent collaborator. The two seemed to fall out following Push's comments on his former partner's antisemitic and right-wing ties and behavior, but the Yeezy mogul also suggested that they aren't completely disconnected right now.

"I just spoke with Pusha the other day," Kanye West remarked. "It was good to talk to him. It was the first time talking to him in a couple months. We made good music together. I thought that somehow because I made beats and made music for somebody that when I couldn’t see my children, these people would use their platform. ‘Cause I used my platform on their behalf. Now I realize no one owes me anything... If you depend on somebody who is not giving you what you need, you’re the one that’s in the wrong."

Kanye West Details What His Relationship With Pusha T Looks Like Now: Watch

Meanwhile, this is what Pusha T had to say to XXL about Kanye West's worrisome behavior and affiliations in late 2022, which he expressed in tandem with his departure from G.O.O.D. Music. "It’s beyond that and it’s nothing to tap dance around," he posited. "It’s wrong. Period. But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ’Cause we done had this for years. He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it.

"I heard about this new stuff," the Clipse MC shared, possibly alluding to Ye's appearances on right-wing-adjacent media like InfoWars or Fox News. "I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it. Remember, I’m the one that said the MAGA hat is the new Klu Klux Klan hood while he’s making my album. He beefing with Obama. I met Obama. But it’s the same thing with him and the Drake thing. I’m going through this and that, he’s doing shows [with him]." This also follows news of allegedly leaked text messages between them that surfaced online earlier this year, although those are unconfirmed. Regardless, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Kanye West and Pusha T.

