Pusha T distanced himself from Kanye West during an interview with XXL published on Monday morning. The It’s Almost Dry rapper explained that he’s no longer affiliated with G.O.O.D. Music, but remains in a 50/50 deal with Def Jam.

“He’s not speaking to me now,” Push began, before adding, “If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 02: GRAMMY-nominated Artist/Executive/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks at a panel discussion during The Recording Academy Washington DC Chapter’s Intersection of Music & Sports event at the Kennedy Center on March 02, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Push previously served as the president of G.O.O.D. Music. As for the last time he spoke with West, Push says that he was still on tour. “

“I just expressed myself,” he recalled. “I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, ‘Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that.’”

Push further added that expressing himself to Ye is nothing new: “I never had a filter with him. I’ve always spoke my mind. People gotta remember, too. This isn’t new for me, when it comes to disagreeing with him politically and things like that.”

Kanye West has been coming under fire in recent months for making various antisemitic comments, which include expressing support for Adolf Hitler. Pusha also condemned Ye’s appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars podcast.

Pusha T’s full XXL cover story is available in physical copies of the magazine.

