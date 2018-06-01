G.O.O.D Music
- MusicTeyana Taylor's Albums & Mixtapes, RankedToday, we are highlighting Teyana Taylor's music career with a ranking of her albums and mixtapes from least to greatest.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicJohn Legend's Team Initially Didn't Want Him To Sign To Kanye's G.O.O.D. MusicHe explained why he went against their advice and inked a deal with his former friend.By Erika Marie
- MusicConsequence Blasts Pusha T For Abandoning Ye: “There Was No G.O.O.D Music President”Consequence says he’s “disgusted” by Pusha T’s resignation from G.O.O.D Music.By Aron A.
- MusicPusha T Says He's No Longer With Kanye West's G.O.O.D. MusicPusha T appears to be distancing himself from Kanye West in the wake of the rapper's recent behavior.By Cole Blake
- ReviewsPusha T "It's Almost Dry" ReviewWith Ye and Pharrell at the helm of production, Pusha T expands beyond his comfort zone without compromising his pen on "It's Almost Dry." By Aron A.
- ReviewsKanye West "DONDA" Review"DONDA" offers a sense of familiarity in response to the demands for the return of the “Old Kanye.” Unfortunately, it’s not all that it’s cracked up to be.By Aron A.
- Original ContentJoe Budden's Dismissal Of CyHi The Prynce: Ego, Or Fear?Is there more to the possible Joe Budden and CyHi The Prynce lyrical warfare than meets the eye? By Robert Blair
- Original ContentThe Luxury Of Time? Why Pusha T Needs To Capitalize On His Golden AgeAfter turning in the finest album of his career to date, Pusha T should strike while the iron is hot.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentBreakout Artists Of 2018HNHH Presents the Breakout Artists List of 2018.By Aron A.
- Original ContentKanye West's "Yeezus:" Unpacking A Truly Divisive AlbumFollowing "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" was no easy task. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsPusha T Manifests Thanos Type Energy During Los Angeles "DAYTONA" Tour StopUnstoppable energy from King Push. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentWho Is Sheck Wes? 5 Things To Know About Travis Scott's New ArtistWant to learn about the New York rapper that has Kanye and Travis Scott's attention? Here are five things to keep in mind.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentG.O.O.D. Music's 2018 Albums, RankedHow do all five new G.O.O.D. Music albums stack up against each other?By Patrick Lyons
- ReviewsTeyana Taylor "K.T.S.E." ReviewAfter a much anticipated return to music, Teyana Taylor’s electrifying sophomore experiment with Kanye West only proves that the best is yet to come.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- Original ContentThe 10 Best Beats From G.O.O.D. Music's Five New AlbumsRanking Kanye & Co.'s production work on the five new G.O.O.D. Music albums.By Patrick Lyons
- ReviewsNas "Nasir" ReviewIt's nice to have Nas back in the fold, but "Nasir" ultimately falls short of lofty expectations. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsKids See Ghosts "Kids See Ghosts" ReviewKid Cudi and Kanye West find musical equivalency on divergent emotional paths. By Devin Ch
- ReviewsKanye West "Ye" ReviewKanye West's "Ye" is rewarding for those willing to look beyond the antics. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentKanye West's Changing Relationship With ArtFor the first time in over a decade, Kanye & I have don't have much to speak about.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- ReviewsPusha T "DAYTONA" ReviewNearly a quarter of a century into his career, Pusha T drops off his best solo effort to date.By Narsimha Chintaluri