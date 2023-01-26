Pusha T said he resigned from his position as G.O.O.D Music’s president but Consequence said that the “Diet Coke” rapper hasn’t filled in that role for years.

Following Kanye’s wildly offensive press run in 2022, many of his associates began to distance themselves from him. Push denounced Ye’s anti-semitic comments before Def Jam announced that their deal with G.O.O.D Music expired. Then, Push said he resigned as president of Ye’s label. During the same interview, he confirmed he doesn’t have any ties to G.O.O.D Music.

Consequence and Kanye West during Consequence Launch Party with Surprise Performance – March 15, 2007 at Ecko Show Room NYC in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Needless to say, Push’s decision left people shocked since it appeared Push remained by Ye’s side through the thick of his controversies. However, Consequence refuted these claims. During a recent interview on The Art Of Dialogue, he explained that he was “disgusted” by Pusha T’s public statements regarding Ye and his role at the label.

“When I see something like that, I’m conflicted. I’m disgusted because of a multitude of reasons. And they aren’t all directed at Pusha T,” he said.

From there, he explained the amount of work he put in alongside Ye to establish the label. Since the days at Roc-A-Fella, Kanye’s plotted away but Pusha T only entered the picture afterward. Consequence explained that he understood the outrage surrounding Ye’s comments. However, he asked, “we’re not going to stick together?” At the same time, he revealed that there may have been tensions between Ye and Psuh that no one has necessarily addressed.

“Pusha T told you all the street shit and now we doing this industry shit? Nah. Now, in fairness, does Pusha T have a right to distance himself from situations he don’t want to be in? Yeah. He a man. Do those two have grievances behind the scenes that are not being spoke about? Yes, they do. So part of this shit is kinda cap.”

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 15: Rapper Pusha T performs During It’s Almost Dry Tour Phase 2 at Coca-Cola Roxy on October 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

That’s when Consequence stated that Pusha T hasn’t been the president of G.O.O.D Music for some time. He alleged that the root of the issue was that Ye prevented Push from performing at concert in Chicago.

“The whole G.O.O.D. Music president shit? That’s cap,” he continued. “There was no G.O.O.D. Music president shit, n***a. That shit is cap. It ain’t been that shit for years. When n***a kickin’ some resignation shit, there ain’t no resignation shit. Just say you mad about the Donda 3 party in Chicago when he ain’t let you on stage. Say that.”

Consequence added that Pusha T is basically pushing G.O.O.D Music away and gunning for his Grammy at a time when Ye’s going through a crisis. However, he said that there’s a chance the two could repair their relationship in the future.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Kanye West and Pusha T attend the “MNIMN” listening event at Industria Superstudio on September 11, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“They may communicate and find resolve to that situation,” he said. “But as it stands, I don’t fuck with that ‘cause I expect more out of Pusha T, honestly. This n***a base everything he stand for on the streets. I ain’t saying you gotta support it or not. If Pusha T wins a Grammy, Ye did half the album. So what? You’re not going to thank him? Or you gonna thank him and act like you ain’t say you resigned?”

He added, “At the end of the day, it was all good when they n***s were doing the Puff dance in the ‘Diet Coke’ video. You gotta stay like that or you don’t.”

