Travis Scott's College Essay About G.O.O.D. Music Dug Up By Fan, Internet Rips It Apart

Travis Scott has always been a student of hip-hop ever since he became a Kanye West protege back in the early 2010s. Over the years, we have seen him take the respective sounds of artists like Ye, Kid Cudi, Future, and more and create a one-of-a-kind psychedelic sound. But even before he began his rap journey, he was looking to get ahead even when he was an actual student. According to XXL, one of many Travis Scott fan accounts recently uncovered a college essay from his short stint at university. This four-page paper from December 5, 2009, seems to have been for an English professor of some sort.

If you did not know, Trav attended The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). He would drop out during his sophomore year, before ultimately becoming the controversial superstar we know him to be. In the essay, Scott flexes his rap knowledge by summarizing the careers of Kid Cudi and Big Sean. He refers to them as "well-known rappers that had similar lifestyles but different messages." Subsequently, these parallels "carried them an opportunity to get sign to a multi-million-dollar company called G.O.O.D. MUSIC."

Fans Joke Travis Used Wikipedia For This College Essay

Near the end of the paper, Scott wanted to this story to convey that, "Success is not something that is giving out. You must go out and take what you want." Even though the multi-hyphenate must have felt good about his efforts here, fans have been quick to tear it up. "Dude wrote the intro, then just copy paste Wikipedia!☠️" one user writes. "Goddamn my brain is hurting reading this s***" another adds. While some of the grammar is not totally refined, it seems that he knew this information on the back of his hand.

