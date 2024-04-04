Travis Scott Launches "First-Of-Its-Kind" NCAA Collection At LSU Campus

Travis Scott is a mogul in every sense of the word. The rapper/producer has excelled when it comes to broadening his influence outside of music, and his latest collaboration is proof. Scott launched a brand new NCAA collection that's being touted as the "first-of-its-kind", and he did so at LSU campus. The collection will offer designs based on 28 universities from around the nation, including Alabama, Georgia, Houston, and Louisiana State University.

The "Jack Goes Back To College" collection launched on April 3. Scott collaborated with three other notable brands to bring the collection to life, including Fanatics, Lids, and Mitchell & Ness. You can purchase "Jack Goes Back To College" items through each brand's platforms, as well as Scott's official website. The collection consists of t-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, shorts, and more, and will priced between $68 and $160. The rapper commemorated the launch of the "Jack Goes Back To College" line by meeting with LSU students and signing merchandise. He even signed one student's arm.

Scott's New Collection Is Called "Jack Goes Back To College"

The rapper also posed with several notable LSU athletes, including Flau’jae Johnson, Jayden Daniels and Angel Reese. Scott even appeared on Reese's Instagram Live, asserting that LSU is going to "make it to the league." Scott masterminded the "Jack Goes Back To College" collection with businessman Michael Rubin, who was also on hand during the LSU unveiling. Rubin has been effusive in his praise for moguls like Scott and Tom Brady, as evidenced by an Instagram post he made back in May 2023.

"Thank you Tommy and Trav – what an amazing discussion," he wrote. "Can't wait to watch my guys kill it in football and in business." Scott's LSU stop was the first of what will ultimately be a three-stop tour. The rapper moved on to the University of Austin on April 4, where he participated in a business and entrepreneurship discussion with Rubin. The third and final stop on the "Jack Goes Back To College" mini-tour will be the bookstore at the University of Southern California.

