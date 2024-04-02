Lil Durk One-Ups Ice Cube's Offer For Caitlin Clark With $10 Million Deal Of His Own

Lil Durk offered Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark $10 million to play ball with his team following her 41-point performance against LSU in the Elite Eight on Monday night. The proposition comes after Ice Cube made a similar offer for Clark to join the BIG3 league in addition to the WNBA. Responding to Complex's coverage of Cube's offer, Durk wrote on Twitter: "I got 10 million come play with my 3."

As for Cube's offer, he explained why he wants Clark in the BIG3 on Instagram. “We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship. But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark,” he began.“Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3. The skeptics laughed when we made Nancy Lieberman the first female coach of a men’s pro team, and she won the championship in her first year. “Then Lisa Leslie won it all in year two. With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes.”

Caitlin Clark Celebrates Win Over LSU

ALBANY, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes cuts down the net after defeating the LSU Tigers during the Elite Eight round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at MVP Arena on April 1, 2024 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

When asked about the situation, Clark said her focus is on her current team while speaking to the media ahead of the Sweet Sixteen. “To be honest, I found out about the BIG3 thing at the exact time you all did, and my main focus is on just playing basketball,” she said at the time. “I honestly don’t talk about those things with really anybody. I have other people that deal with it, and they haven’t said a word to me about it. My main focus is on this team and helping us find a way to beat Colorado and hopefully win another one after that.”

Lil Durk Reaches Out To Caitlin Clark

Clark and her Iowa teammates will take on UConn in the Final Four, later this week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Caitlin Clark and Lil Durk on HotNewHipHop.

