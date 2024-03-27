Caitlin Clark Extended Record-Shattering $5 Million Offer From Ice Cube's BIG3: Details

When you think of college basketball as a whole this year, Caitlin Clark is the name that immediately comes to mind. With her range unlimited both literally and figuratively, she is destined for greatness in the WNBA when she undoubtedly goes number one overall. For those wondering, the Indiana Fever hold that pick in the draft. The Iowa Hawkeye guard and her squad are in the midst of a quest to snatch the March Madness title. They are currently four games away, as they look to advance past the five-seeded Colorado Buffaloes in the Sweet 16 Saturday March 30. Everyone's eyes are on Caitlin Clark, especially Ice Cube and the BIG3, according to TMZ Sports.

The competitive 3-on-3 basketball league has extended an outlandish offer to the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history. Cube is willing to pay Clark $5 million to play a possible 10 games after the NCAA tournament. However, she does not have to forfeit her WNBA dream either. Apparently, only two of the Indiana Fever's game would interfere with the BIG3 schedule too. Cube expressed that he wanted to keep this a secret, but he is also so excited about this possibility as he sees this as a win-win for women in sports and the BIG3.

Ice Cube Thinks Caitlin Clark Would Transform Basketball Even Beyond The BIG3

While this is a big deal on face value, what else makes this contract so massive for Caitlin? Well, the highest paid WNBA player last season was Erica Wheeler, making $242,000. There is a good chance she would earn more than that based on her talent. However, millions of dollars are most likely not going to happen unfortunately. Additionally, Clark would become the first female hooper in the BIG3. That alone could have a ripple effect for other talents at the collegiate or pro level. More is sure to come on this in the coming weeks, so stay tapped in with us going forward.

What are your thoughts on Caitlin Clark receiving $5 million to play in Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league? Should the Iowa Hawkeye star take the offer, why or why not? How much could this help future female athletes? Will they win the March Madness tournament?

