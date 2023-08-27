Jaylen Brown Becomes First Active NBA Player To Appear In The Big3

Boston Celtics star, and current richest man in the NBA, Jaylen Brown traded the NBA for the Big3, at least for a day. The superstar guard was confirmed to be playing in the All-Star Game of the league operated by Ice Cube. Furthermore, it makes Brown the first active NBA player to appear in the league in any format. Additionally, Cube has repeatedly blasted the NBA for the sake of support of his 3×3 summer league.

“Jaylen Brown is my hero. He’s making a humongous statement by being the first current NBA player to play in a BIG3 game. By suiting up for our All-Star game tomorrow, he’s doing everything in his power to help the league succeed. Salute. Forever grateful…,” Cube wrote on Twitter on August 25. The All-Star Game was part of the celebrations for the Big3 Championship, which was held in London on August 26. The Season 6 title was later won by Enemies, coached by Gilbert Arenas.

Jaylen Browns Speaks On Big3 Participation

Big 3 Jaylen Brown … but Ice Cube not ready for a Celtics jersey yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/rWF0CYxk2D — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 26, 2023

“Having some fun for charity, giving back to the community, and supporting,” Brown told sideline MC Brian Scalabrine about why he took part. “It’s amazing being in this environment,” said Brown. “Shout out to London, shout out to the O2, excited to give back to charity, excited to be a part of this, and I appreciate you, Ice Cube.” Additionally, Brown put up 9/5/2 in Team Big’s loss to Team 3. Brown was playing to help local youth charity London Youth. Furthermore, after the game, Cube announced that the league would be matching Brown’s donation.

Cube reiterated his thanks to Brown while hanging out beside him during the interview. “I was blown away. I asked him if he was sure if he wanted to make this move, and he was like, ‘Yo, I want to do this for the game, for the players, and it’s a big move for the league’, so I’m excited — this guy is my hero right now. We’re blessed to be in a position where we can give back. Me being able to set the stage for the greatest athletes in the world — just call me the chef.”

