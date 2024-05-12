Ice Cube's BIG3 Lands $10 Million Deal To Sell Its First Team

DCB Sports has inked a $10 million deal with Ice Cube and his BIG3 basketball league to become the first owner of one of the teams. The move comes as the BIG3 transitions to a home markets format. DCB Sports will now own the team based out of Cube's hometown of Los Angeles. While teams still don't have any geographical ties as of now, that will change beginning in the 2025 season.

“This is a historic day for the BIG3,” Ice Cube said in a press release, as caught by HipHopDX. “We could not be happier to entrust part of our league to Gary [LaDrido, managing partner of DCB Sports] and this seasoned group of sports investors ahead of our most important season yet. We have all-star basketball talent, millions of loyal fans around the world, and we are one of the most viewed sports programs of the summer on CBS. Basing our teams in home cities allows BIG3 to engage local communities and fanbases and bringing in ownership groups each with their own sports expertise, business, and capabilities beginning in 2025 will allow BIG3 to grow exponentially. I know that DCB Sports will do right by the people of Los Angeles and together, we’ll continue to change the game.”

Ice Cube Celebrates During BIG3 Championship

The sale comes as Ice Cube has been trying to branch out the BIG3 in recent months. He offered NCAA Women's Basketball star Caitlin Clark a massive contract to come play in his league, but she declined. In turn, he accused her agents of working for the “NBA mob" as she signed to play with the league's women's counterpart, the WNBA.

Clark addressed the BIG3 offer while she was still competing in the NCAA tournament. She said at the time: “To be honest, I found out about the Big3 thing at the exact time you all did, and my main focus is on just playing basketball." Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Cube and The BIG3 on HotNewHipHop.

