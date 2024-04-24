Ice Cube Is Furious With Caitlin Clark's Agents; Accuses Them Of Working For "NBA Mob"

Ice Cube's Big 3 Offer to Caitlin Clark is still a hot topic. Clark was drafted no. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft. Clark is gearing up to sign a massive deal with Nike. The deal would earn her a record endorsement contract for a woman. The agreement with Nike is reportedly worth around $28 million. Clark is the hottest name in women's sports, and people want to capitalize on her popularity. Before she was drafted, Ice Cube sent an offer to Clark to join the Big 3, his three-on-three basketball league. Now, Cube is apparently furious with Clark's agents.

Ice Cube and his business partner Jeff Kwatinetz have raised serious allegations, claiming that Clark's management team deliberately undermined the Big 3 deal. Additionally, Cube asserts that the offer he sent was not even presented to Clark, a deal that reportedly included a $10 million contract and additional perks. Moreover, Cube and Kwatinetz feel slighted, believing that their offer was not given the proper consideration it deserved.

Ice Cube Furious With Caitlin Clark's Agency

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 19: Coach Ice Cube of Team Webull looks on during the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game at Capital One Arena on August 19, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Idol Roc Entertainment)

"We have reason to believe these male agents and executives controlling the sport never even shared our trailblazing offer with Caitlin let alone facilitated Caitlins meeting with the BIG3 to discuss the opportunity," Kwatinetz said in a statement. He continued implying that Clark and her Agents work for the NBA Mob. He added, "Do we expect them to prioritize Caitlin over the NBA – the top employer of their most highly paid clients?" Ice Cube and his business partner are levying some pretty bold accusations.

When the news of the Big 3 deal broke, Caitlin Clark said she found out about it when everyone else did. Maybe the deal never reached Clark. Maybe they just weren't into it and had other more lucrative opportunities on deck. Cube has been fighting a one-sided battle with the NBA since The Big 3's inception. This is just another attempt to ride for his basketball league. Caitlin Clark is preparing for her debut in the WNBA. The season kicks off on May 14.

