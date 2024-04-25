Ice Cube Fires Back At The Big 3 Haters After Caitlin Clark Snub

Caitlin Clark is currently one of the biggest stars in sports, and Ice Cube is very aware of that. The WNBA's No. 1 overall draft pick is making major moves with numerous endorsement offers on the table. ice Cube had offered Clark a contract to play in his three-on-three basketball league, The Big 3. The offer was worth around $10 million, with other details like team ownership and merchandising also a part of the package. Clark and her team never responded. In her NCAA Final Four Presser, Clark revealed she had heard about the deal when. the public found out about it.

Ice Cube has been on an offensive front against Clarks Agency. Cube and his business partner have alleged that Clarks' Agents never presented the deal to the athlete. They saw it as disrespectful and accused Clark and her team of working with the "NBA Mob." Wen Cube posted the op-ed from his business partner on Twitter, and a fan chimed in, saying it was never a good idea in the first place. The legendary rapper didn't hesitate to respond.

Read More: Ice Cube Is Furious With Caitlin Clark's Agents; Accuses Them Of Working For "NBA Mob"

Ice Cube Scolds Fan Over Caitlin Clark Big 3 Deal

A random fan decided to share their opinion on the matter. They said they didn't think bringing Caitlin Clark to The Big 3 was a good idea to begin with. Ice Cube did not let the mild criticism slide, firing back a pretty negative response. He is obviously very invested in his league and goes to great lengths to protect it. Cube was looking to grow the league by capitalizing on one of the biggest sports stars of the moment. It didn't work out, and now Ice Cube and The Big 3 are on the offensive.

Caitlin Clark is preparing for her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever. She is also set to sign a massive endorsement deal with Nike worth $28 million. The deal will give her a signature show and will give her the record for the richest endorsement deal for a woman in sports. The Big 3 is a success story in and of itself. Ice Cube is always looking to expand his league. He has a beef with the NBA since it's the biggest basketball league in the world. Overall, Caitlin Clark to The Big 3 was never meant to be.

Read More: Ice Cube Trends As Caitlin Clark's WNBA Salary Is Exposed

[via]