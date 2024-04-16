Caitlin Clark's WNBA Salary Sparks Discussion

Caitlin Clark was drafted by the Indiana Fever with the number one pick in the WNBA draft Monday night. The most decorated woman in college sports has been must-see TV in college, where she starred for Iowa. Now she has all eyes on her and the WNBA, leading a stacked draft class and, hopefully, a boom in popularity for the league. Clark led Iowa to the national championship game, where the Hawkeyes lost to South Carolina. The final game was the first time the women's tournament got more viewers than the men's, and Clark was the biggest reason.

It is well known that the WNBA isn't at the NBA's level when it comes to salaries. Moreover, it's a league that is still young and growing. Caitlin Clark's rookie contract was revealed during the draft, and the numbers were startling for such a big star. Fans and those tuning in due to the popularity of the recent women's NCAA tournament were shocked. Nevertheless, it's a reminder of how far the WNBA still has to go.

Caitlin Clark's Rookie Salary Revealed

Caitlin Clark's salary pales in comparison to her NBA counterparts. Many fans were in disbelief at how much that salary is for such a famous and generationally talented player. Those unfamiliar with the grind of the WNBA are in for a reality check. Many longtime fans are excited about Clark and players like Angel Reese because of their potential to draw eyes to the women's game. More eyes and better ratings equal more money, which is why the league is pushing its newest star so heavily. It is still shocking to see it spelled out so clearly.

Caitlin Clark is ok, though. If you watched the draft, you probably saw her in at least three different commercials. The NIL rules in college allowed stars like Clark and Reese to make money off their talent. Her WNBA salary is probably pocket change compared to her endorsement deal with State Farm. Many WNBA players go overseas to play when the season is over to make significantly more money. Caitlin Clark has put a big spotlight on the WNBA. A lot is riding on her success at the next level.

