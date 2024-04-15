Caitlin Clark Joins "SNL" To Troll Michael Che For Jokes About Women's Basketball

Caitlin Clark didn't let up on Michael Che.

Colorado v Iowa

Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, this weekend, joining Colin Jost and Michael Che for the "Weekend Update" segment. In doing so, she trolled Che for the jokes he's made about women's basketball over the years. She instructed Che to read from a list of jokes she had prepared for the show, which all poked fun at the comedian.

"This year, Caitlin Clark broke the record for 3-pointers in a single season and I have 3-pointers for Michael Che," he said. "One, be. Two, funnier. Three, dumbass." She finished the segment by giving a shoutout to "Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley, and my basketball hero, Maya Moore." She added: "These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So, I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation."

Caitlin Clark & Iowa Take On South Carolina In The National Championship

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 07: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts in the second half during the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Speaking with the Associated Press on Sunday, Clark revealed she first heard she might be able to appear on the show during the Final Four. “I didn't know the script until I showed up and saw it, and was like this is very good,” Clark told the outlet. “Set them straight about women's sports was pretty phenomenal. The crowd was great. Way more nervous than I get for a basketball game. A bucket list item.”

Caitlin Clark Joins "Weekend Update"

Clark's appearance on SNL, comes as she prepares for the WNBA draft, which will go down on Monday in New York City. The Indiana Fever will likely pick her first overall after her historic college career. Be on the lookout for further updates on Caitlin Clark on HotNewHipHop.

