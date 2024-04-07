Travis Scott Was Praising Caitlin Clark Years Before Her National Fame, NBA Trainer Recalls

NBA trainer Chris Brickley revealed on Instagram, last week, that Travis Scott was hip to Caitlin Clark's talents on the basketball court long before most of the national media caught on. Brickley shared a text exchange he had with the rapper back in March 2021, in which Scott brought up Clark. “Man, Caitlin Clark has had a great college career but NOBODY was on her b4 my brodie @trvisXX [checkered flag emoji],” Brickley’s tweet read. “This was a text from March 24th, 2021 [two red exclamation emojis].” In the conversation, Scott wrote: “Caitlin Clark [six brain exploding emojis].”

Brickley posted the exchange before Clark and her Iowa teammates defeated UConn 71-69 on April 5 to advance to the National Championship game. They ended up falling to South Carolina in the title game on Sunday by a score of 87-75.

Read More: Lil Durk One-Ups Ice Cube's Offer For Caitlin Clark With $10 Million Deal Of His Own

Caitlin Clark Speaks To The Media After Championship Loss

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 07: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa. Hawkeyes reacts as she speaks to the media after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024 NCAA Women's. Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. South Carolina beat Iowa 87-75. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Ahead of the National Championship, Clark spoke against the idea that her legacy was on the line. Instead, she wants to be remembered for changing women's basketball. “I don’t want my legacy to be, ‘Oh, Caitlin won X amount of games’ or ‘Caitlin scored X amount of points,’” she said. “I hope it’s what I was able to do for the game of women’s basketball, I hope it is the young boys and young girls that are inspired to play this sport or dream to do whatever they want to do in their lives. To me, for it to come down to 40 minutes, and for me to validate myself within 40 minutes, I don’t think that’s a fair assessment."

Travis Scott Praises Caitlin Clark

Check out Travis Scott's resurfaced assessment of Clark's game above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Scott and Caitlin Clark on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Angel Reese In Tears While Describing Death Threats & Sexualization Since Winning National Title

[Via]