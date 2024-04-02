Angel Reese In Tears While Describing Death Threats & Sexualization Since Winning National Title

Angel Reese is easily one of the most notable players in the NCAA right now. Overall, she is a fantastic player who saw lots of success with LSU last season. In the end, she helped defeat Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the championship game. However, in 2024, her season has been much more difficult. The media has been on her case, and some fans have been especially cruel towards her. On Monday, she played a rematch against Caitlin Clark and Iowa, however, this time around, it was the Hawkeyes who were victorious.

It was a massive game for Clark as she was able to score 41 points in the win. As for Reese, she has 17 points and 20 rebounds. Unfortunately, the defense just wasn't there as Clark hit three after three. Following the game, Angel Reese spoke to the media about the loss and what is next for her. As you can see below, she was visibly upset following the game. Reese has gone through hell, and as she explained, people have sent her death threats. Not to mention, they have also been sexualizing her.

Read More: Angel Reese To Play Versus Virginia Tech

Angel Reese Speaks

"I just try to stay strong," Reese said. "I've been attacked so many times. Death threats, I've been sexualized, I've been threatened... All this has happened since I won the national championship & I haven't been happy since then." Now, Reese has 48 hours to decide whether or not she will declare for the WNBA draft. If she does, she will likely be a lottery pick. However, it seems clear that Caitlin Clark is going to be going number one.

Let us know what you think Angel Reese should do, in the comments section below. Should she declare for the WNBA? Or should she give it another year at LSU? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their upcoming matches. The rest of March Madness is surely going to be a lot of fun.

Read More: Angel Reese Teases Decision On Future