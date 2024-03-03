Travis Scott Supports Caitlin Clark At Iowa Game

Caitlin Clark blossomed into one of the biggest stars in NCAA basketball, and Travis Scott lent his stamp of support. Moreover, he pulled up to Iowa to watch the Hawkeyes recently, and a video shows him carrying around a box of his Cacti seltzer and greeting Jake from State Farm. For those unaware, Clark recently became the leading scorer in WBB and NCAA Division I history, and both the sports world and pop culture at large celebrated her achievement. It's been amazing to see the Des Moines native's career opportunities blossom since, although she wants to stay grounded in her game and focus on her current development.

"I was watching her the summer going into her senior year," Kevin Durant recently said of Caitlin Clark. "I was in Chicago and happened to see the AAU Girls Nationals. She was in the U-17 Championship. They played together so smooth but she was always leading that s**t. She always had the ball in her hands, everybody was playing off her." From both a talent and visibility perspective, it's no wonder that folks like Travis Scott want to see the magic happen in person.

Travis Scott Arrives At Caitlin Clark's Iowa Game

However, we know that La Flame is a pretty big sports fan as it stands, so he's down to support whoever's got the talent regardless of recognition. What's more is that he's making strides to expand his reach in athletics and contribute positively to the community. For example, Travis Scott recently threw the first pitch at his new Cacti Park baseball stadium, which is a training facility that will host training games. That's just the start, though, as we could definitely see it becoming a larger venue in the future.

Meanwhile, with the 22-year-old basketball player declaring for the WNBA draft recently, we can't wait to see where her skills take her. Similarly, the Houston rapper will definitely keep stamping his influence and popularity in the sports world for years to come. Maybe they link up again sometime in the future. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Travis Scott and Caitlin Clark.

