Travis Scott Supports Caitlin Clark At Iowa Game

The NCAA Division I's all-time leading scorer has a lot of celebrities supporting and applauding her... even Jake from State Farm!

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic

Caitlin Clark blossomed into one of the biggest stars in NCAA basketball, and Travis Scott lent his stamp of support. Moreover, he pulled up to Iowa to watch the Hawkeyes recently, and a video shows him carrying around a box of his Cacti seltzer and greeting Jake from State Farm. For those unaware, Clark recently became the leading scorer in WBB and NCAA Division I history, and both the sports world and pop culture at large celebrated her achievement. It's been amazing to see the Des Moines native's career opportunities blossom since, although she wants to stay grounded in her game and focus on her current development.

"I was watching her the summer going into her senior year," Kevin Durant recently said of Caitlin Clark. "I was in Chicago and happened to see the AAU Girls Nationals. She was in the U-17 Championship. They played together so smooth but she was always leading that s**t. She always had the ball in her hands, everybody was playing off her." From both a talent and visibility perspective, it's no wonder that folks like Travis Scott want to see the magic happen in person.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Olive” Gets A First Look

Travis Scott Arrives At Caitlin Clark's Iowa Game

However, we know that La Flame is a pretty big sports fan as it stands, so he's down to support whoever's got the talent regardless of recognition. What's more is that he's making strides to expand his reach in athletics and contribute positively to the community. For example, Travis Scott recently threw the first pitch at his new Cacti Park baseball stadium, which is a training facility that will host training games. That's just the start, though, as we could definitely see it becoming a larger venue in the future.

Meanwhile, with the 22-year-old basketball player declaring for the WNBA draft recently, we can't wait to see where her skills take her. Similarly, the Houston rapper will definitely keep stamping his influence and popularity in the sports world for years to come. Maybe they link up again sometime in the future. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Travis Scott and Caitlin Clark.

Read More: Caitlin Clark Focused On Iowa, Not WNBA

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.